Rosenmeier Center at Central Lakes College Elects New Board President

The Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College has elected a new board president.

Jeff Meyer, a resident of Avon in Stearns County, has served on the Avon City Council for eight years and as chairman of the Holy Family School Board in Albany for two years. Rosenmeier Center Executive Director Steve Wenzel said in a statement that Meyer’s experience as an environmental consultant with work in groundwater protection and remediation “will be valuable” for the center’s work.

A press release says Meyer wants the Rosenmeier Center to continue hosting forums “that bring valuable information to the people of North Central Minnesota on the key issues and problems facing local governments and the state of Minnesota.”

“I want the Rosenmeier Center to continue as a model for excellence and integrity in government,” he said. “We want future generations to be inspired to continue the work and legacy of Rosenmeier by having strong state and local Governments and individuals of integrity in our elected officials.”

Also elected as officers for the Rosenmeier Center for the next two years are Pillager’s James Russell as vice chair, Little Falls’ Greg Blaine as secretary, and Little Falls’ Michelle Blaine as treasurer.