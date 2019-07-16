Lakeland PBS
Roseau Wins Clay Target National Title

Jul. 16 2019

Over the weekend, the Roseau Rams became national champions as they took top honors at the High School Clay Target League National Championship.

The Rams were in the hunt after day 1, posting a score of 480, good for 4th place. A strong day 2, hitting 484 targets out of 500, was enough to push Roseau to the top spot with a final score of 964, two more than the 2nd and 3rd place teams.

Making up the Rams team is Tyler Dirks, Nolan Hanson, Jonathan Hosaluk, Beau Keagle, and Owen Moser. Alternates were Dalton Hanson and Ruthie Finney.

Other local top teams were Brainerd finishing in 12th place and Park Rapids finishing 16th. Bemidji and Pequot Lakes also finished in the top half of the competition, finishing 75th and 80th overall respectively.

Nearly 3,000 registered athletes converged on Mason, Michigan July 10th-14th to take part in the National Championship. Over 6,000 spectators also attended to watch the competition and cheer on their school’s representatives during the event.

“This year’s National Championship was fantastic,” said John Nelson, president of the USA High School Clay Target League in a press release. “The League congratulates all the participants that qualified to attend the event this year, and we thank the athletes, parents, coaches, and volunteers that made this event great!”

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

