Roseau Volleyball Hoping New Pieces Lead a Section Title Repeat

AJ Feldman
Aug. 22 2018
The Roseau Rams volleyball team lost seven seniors last year, but they’re hard at work to get right back to where they want to be.

“I think it’s a younger team, but it’s going really well,” says senior libero Abby Danielson. “We have the skill level, but we’re all still learning.”

The Rams are loaded with multi-sport athletes which makes practices ultra-competitive.

“We have a team full of athletes,” says head coach Becky Hayden. “There are girls who play basketball, hockey, track, softball, and golf. They’re just competitors. It’s a good thing, they respect each other enough to know it’s only making themselves better.”

Roseau is looking to make section titles an annual event…instead of just once every 17 years.

“It had been a long time since Roseau had made it to the state volleyball tournament,” says Hayden. “I think that kind of fueled the fire for a few girls in the summer to just not want that to be a one time and done, and just get back and be competitive and try and go for it again.”

“This year, it’s obviously a goal to try and get back there and show some of these other girls what it’s like,” says senior outside hitter Kacie Borowicz.

