Apr 10, 2025

Roseau Teacher Named Finalist for 2025 MN Teacher of the Year

soren olesen roseau cg

Soren Olesen (Credit: Roseau School District)

A teacher from Roseau is one of a dozen finalists for the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Soren Olesen teaches welding, machine shop, and work-based learning for 11th and 12th graders in Minnesota. He is one of the 12 finalists selected by an independent selection panel of 21 leaders in the areas of education, business, government, and non-profits.

The finalists were chosen from a group of 31 semifinalists. Olesen is the only finalist from the Lakeland viewing area.

In all, there were 142 Teacher of the Year candidates for this program year. The winner of the 2025 Teacher of the Year award will be announced on May 4th.

