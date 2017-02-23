Roseau Preparing For First State Tournament In Three Years

After two straight years losing in the Section 8AA championship game, the Roseau girls hockey team was finally able to break through to state with a 3-2, four overtime victory over Brainerd/Little Falls last week. Now the Rams are headed to their fifth state tournament in the past ten years. But unlike their previous three appearances, this will be the first time at state for every player on the roster.

They come in to the tournament unseeded, and will face second-seeded Blaine in the first round. And while the rest of the state may not be high on them, the Rams views are the exact opposite. The Rams have won 13 of their last 15 games, and they believe they’re playing their best hockey right now, and they’re ready to put the state on notice.