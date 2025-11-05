Roseau Pilot’s Plane Remains Impounded by Red Lake Nation

The fate of a Roseau pilot’s airplane which was impounded by Red Lake Nation authorities remains uncertain at this time.

Darrin Smedsmo landed his plane on a road on Red Lake Nation land on Oct. 15 after the engine on the plane failed. The plane was impounded because Red Lake officials said he landed on reservation land without prior authorization or required coordination with tribal authorities, and that the landing created immediate safety, liability, and resource protection concerns for the tribe.

In 1978, Red Lake Nation passed a resolution prohibiting the flying of aircraft over reservation lands at an altitude of less than 20,000 feet.

Smedsmo was originally slated to appear in Red Lake Tribal Court this week, but that hearing was canceled. He told Lakeland News on Wednesday that he is not sure what the next step is.

In a statement issued Monday, Red Lake officials said the matter is still under investigation and once that investigation is complete, court proceedings will commence.