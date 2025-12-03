Roseau Pilot Wants Answers from Red Lake After Plane Was Seized Over 45 Days Ago

Wednesday marked 49 days since a pilot from Roseau had his plane seized by Red Lake Nation authorities after making an emergency landing within the reservation. The pilot is now arguing for his plane back since he still hasn’t been officially charged with anything.

Darrin Smedsmo was flying from Roseau to Bemidji on Oct. 15 when the plane’s engine seized, forcing Smedsmo to make an emergency landing on the west side of Lower Red Lake. When tribal authorities arrived to help with the situation, they cited a 1978 resolution prohibiting the flying of airplanes less than 20,000 feet over the Red Lake Reservation and then seized and impounded the airplane.

In Minnesota, there is a 45-day procedural timeline in certain types of cases. Smedsmo is arguing for the return of his plane, as the 45-day period passed this last Monday.

“They have 45 days to charge me with something,” he stated. “And now that now passed, so my lawyer has submitted something as of Monday to say, ‘Hey, you haven’t charged him with anything, you don’t have a court date or anything, what’s going on?’ So that’s as much as I really know.”

In a Nov. 3 statement from Red Lake Nation on why they seized the plane, they said the aircraft landed on reservation land without prior authorization or required coordination with Tribal authorities, and that the landing created immediate safety, liability, and resource protection concerns for the Tribe.

Smedsmo says he wants to extend an olive branch of sorts to the Red Lake Nation by offering free flying lessons to children within the reservation.

“I fully intend to make this a yearly thing for as long as I can fly,” he told Lakeland News. “I wouldn’t have had this in any other way, but I want to offer that, not as a—even a white flag, but as a way to build a bridge between two peoples, us and them. I just want to try to build a bridge.”

We reached out to Red Lake Nation earlier today on the matter but have yet to hear back from them.