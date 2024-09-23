A Roseau man was injured Friday night when he was struck by an SUV while walking on Highway 89 near Roseau.

According to the State Patrol report, 62-year old Roger Vacura was walking in the crosswalk at 3rd St. Southwest when the SUV hit him.

Vacura suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to the crash report.

The driver of the SUV, 32-year old Kaleb Ward was not injured.

The Patrol’s report says alcohol was not involved in the crash.