Roseau Man Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide After Allegedly Leaving Scene of Fatal Crash

A 53-year-old Roseau man is facing a charge of criminal vehicular homicide following a collision that resulted in the death of a man driving a motorcycle.

Rodney Lee Werk was charged in Roseau County Court today with felony criminal vehicular homicide, felony traffic collision–driver fail to stop–injury or death, and two gross misdemeanors for DWI.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 124 and 420th Avenue, which is about five miles southeast of Roseau.

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

49-year-old Paul Donahue of Badger was driving a motorcycle north on 420th Avenue and did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 124. Werk was driving a pickup westbound on 124 and did not have a stop sign. The motorcycle went through the stop sign on 420th Avenue and crashed into the driver’s side of the pickup at about 60 mph.

Donahue died at the scene of the crash. Werk left the scene before emergency responders arrived.

A witness and parts of a smashed Chevy emblem led authorities to Werk, who tested at .157 on a breathalyzer about an hour after the crash was reported. That’s almost twice the legal limit of alcohol allowed by law for drivers of motor vehicles.

Werk posted $1,000 cash bail and has been released from custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jun. 1.