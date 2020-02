Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Roseau girls hockey team will start their state tournament journey tomorrow at the X. The Rams punched their ticket to Saint Paul when they knocked off their recent Section 8 rival Brainerd/Little Falls last Friday. Led by an experienced senior class, Roseau is excited to be at their sixth state tournament – but they’re also hoping to make some noise as well.