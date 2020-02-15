Lakeland PBS

Roseau Girls Hockey Heading to State With Win Over Brainerd/Little Falls

Nathan Green — Feb. 15 2020

The Roseau girls hockey team is heading back to the state tournament after beating the Brainerd Warriors 6-3 in the Section 8AA Championship on Friday. The Rams’ offense would be too much for the Warriors, with future BSU Beaver Kayla Santl scoring four goals.

