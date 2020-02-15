Roseau Girls Hockey Heading to State With Win Over Brainerd/Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Roseau girls hockey team is heading back to the state tournament after beating the Brainerd Warriors 6-3 in the Section 8AA Championship on Friday. The Rams’ offense would be too much for the Warriors, with future BSU Beaver Kayla Santl scoring four goals.