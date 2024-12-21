Roseau Girls’ Hockey Defeats Bemidji 6-2 in Ranked Showdown

Exactly one month ago, Roseau girls’ hockey dealt Bemidji their first loss of season, a 5-4 overtime game that set the tone for Section 8AA play. Since then, the Rams have gone 5-1 and the Lumberjacks have gone 4-3, with all four losses to teams ranked higher than themselves.

On Friday night, the two teams met again for a ranked showdown in Bemidji. The Jacks came in sitting at 15th in Class AA and Roseau ranked 11th, with section tournament seeding implications aplenty.

Roseau won 6-2 over Bemidji. The Rams take the season series and improve to 10-3 on the year, while the Lumberjacks are now 7-5.