Roseau County Prosecutor Named as Ninth Judicial District Judge

A Roseau County prosecutor has been chosen to serve as a judge in the Ninth Judicial District.

Gov. Tim Walz announced today that Michael Grover will fill the position chambered in Roseau in Roseau County. Grover is currently an assistant county attorney in the Roseau County Attorney’s Office, where he works primarily in adult criminal prosecution and with the Roseau County Treatment Courts and Domestic Violence Court.

He will replace the Honorable Donna K. Dixon, who announced her retirement earlier this summer.