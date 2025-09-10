Sep 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Roseau County Prosecutor Named as Ninth Judicial District Judge

michael grover cg

Michael Grover (Credit: Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan)

A Roseau County prosecutor has been chosen to serve as a judge in the Ninth Judicial District.

Gov. Tim Walz announced today that Michael Grover will fill the position chambered in Roseau in Roseau County. Grover is currently an assistant county attorney in the Roseau County Attorney’s Office, where he works primarily in adult criminal prosecution and with the Roseau County Treatment Courts and Domestic Violence Court.

He will replace the Honorable Donna K. Dixon, who announced her retirement earlier this summer.

