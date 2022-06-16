Roseau Baseball Rolls to First-Ever State Championship with 8-1 Win Over St. Agnes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Roseau baseball team will be playing in their program’s first-ever state championship on Friday at Target Field. The Rams rolled to a 8-1 win over St. Agnes in the Class AA state semifinal game.

Aaron Wensloff pitched a complete game and got the win on the mound, throwing eight strikeouts. Isaac and Aaron Wensloff accounted for six of Roseau’s seven RBIs. The Rams got production from the top to the bottom, as seven of the nine players in Roseau’s lineup earned at least one base hit.

Roseau has been on a tear in the past month, winning 16 of their last 17 games, and they’ll head into the Class AA title game with a 19-6 record.

The Rams will face top-seeded Fairmont on Friday for the Class AA state tournament crown. First pitch at Target Field will be at 1:00 PM.