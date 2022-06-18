Roseau Baseball Falls in State Championship 7-0, Earns 1st-Ever Runner-Up Finish

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Roseau baseball was shutout 7-0 to Fairmont in the Class AA State Championship at Target Field. With the loss, the Rams finished 2nd in the state and earned their first-ever state runner-up finish in program history.

Brady DeMars pitched for the Rams and had a shutout going himself up until the 5th inning. The Cardinals took advantage of a couple costly Roseau errors and then got their bats hot to close out the inning. The sixth inning is the only inning that had any scoring during the course of the game.

Roseau finishes its season with a 19-7 record. It’s the first time a Roseau high school athletic team has competed in the state championship since 2007.

Isaac Wensloff, Aaron Wensloff, Gavin Gunderson, and Cooper Flaig all were named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team.

