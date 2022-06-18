Lakeland PBS

Roseau Baseball Falls in State Championship 7-0, Earns 1st-Ever Runner-Up Finish

Chaz MootzJun. 17 2022

The Roseau baseball was shutout 7-0 to Fairmont in the Class AA State Championship at Target Field. With the loss, the Rams finished 2nd in the state and earned their first-ever state runner-up finish in program history.

Brady DeMars pitched for the Rams and had a shutout going himself up until the 5th inning. The Cardinals took advantage of a couple costly Roseau errors and then got their bats hot to close out the inning. The sixth inning is the only inning that had any scoring during the course of the game.

Roseau finishes its season with a 19-7 record. It’s the first time a Roseau high school athletic team has competed in the state championship since 2007.

Isaac Wensloff, Aaron Wensloff, Gavin Gunderson, and Cooper Flaig all were named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Wensloffs Lead Roseau Baseball to 1st-Ever State Championship Game

Roseau Baseball Rolls to First-Ever State Championship with 8-1 Win Over St. Agnes

Roseau Baseball Routs Duluth Marshall 13-2, Advances To First-Ever State Semifinal

Roseau Baseball Headed To State For First Time In A Decade, Takes Home Section 8AA Title

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.