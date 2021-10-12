Ron Stolski Retirement Celebration Held at Brainerd’s Northern Pacific Center
From former players and coaches to childhood friends and members of the community, many turned out to celebrate retired Brainerd football coach Ron Stolski on Saturday at the Northern Pacific Center.
Stolski spent 45 of his 58 years of coaching high school football as the coach of the Warriors. His 389 victories are the second-highest number of wins in Minnesota state history.
