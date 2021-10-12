Lakeland PBS

Ron Stolski Retirement Celebration Held at Brainerd’s Northern Pacific Center

Nick UrsiniOct. 12 2021

From former players and coaches to childhood friends and members of the community, many turned out to celebrate retired Brainerd football coach Ron Stolski on Saturday at the Northern Pacific Center.

Stolski spent 45 of his 58 years of coaching high school football as the coach of the Warriors. His 389 victories are the second-highest number of wins in Minnesota state history.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

Grand Rapids Football Gets Big Win Over Duluth East

Bemidji Football Bounces Back, Defeats Buffalo at Home

Brainerd Football Falls to Rogers at Homecoming

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.