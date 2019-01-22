Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Rollover Traps Brainerd Man In Car On Highway 371

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 22 2019
Leave a Comment

A 19-year-old Brainerd man was trapped after his car rolled over on Highway 371 Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1999 Ford pickup driven by Kristopher William Anderson of Brainerd was heading northbound on Highway 371 when the driver lost control and rolled over. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by the Brainerd Fire Department.

Anderson was transported to Essentia – St. Joseph’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The road conditions at the time of the incident were reported as snow and ice covered and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Official “OK” Given At Jaycees Fishing Extravaganza Ice Check

Brainerd Woman Dies From Injuries After Clothes Catch On Fire

Scott Goddard Sworn In As Crow Wing County Sheriff

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Officially Retires

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects Tenure Challenge Again

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has once again rejected a lawsuit alleging that teacher tenure and seniority rights in
Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects Tenure Challenge Again

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Hockey Day Minnesota In Bemidji Draws Large Attendance Numbers

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

2019 BRRRmidji Plunge Raises Funds For Local Organizations

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Bemidji Boys Hockey Gets Shutout Win Over Greenway At Hockey Day Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Despite Loss, BSU Women's Hockey Enjoys Hockey Day Minnesota Experience

Posted on Jan. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.