Rollover Traps Brainerd Man In Car On Highway 371

A 19-year-old Brainerd man was trapped after his car rolled over on Highway 371 Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1999 Ford pickup driven by Kristopher William Anderson of Brainerd was heading northbound on Highway 371 when the driver lost control and rolled over. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by the Brainerd Fire Department.

Anderson was transported to Essentia – St. Joseph’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The road conditions at the time of the incident were reported as snow and ice covered and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.