Rollover Crash Sends Three To The Hospital

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office says that at approximately 7:34 am, Thursday morning their office received a report of a one vehicle accident with injuries on Nature Road, approximately 2 miles west of Hwy 25, in Buckman Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mark Gillitzer, 24, of St Cloud, was traveling east on Nature Road when his Nissan car left the roadway and hit a driveway approach. The vehicle went airborne and rolled, coming to a final rest against some trees. Gold Cross Ambulance transported Gillitzer, along with two passengers, James Maldonardo, 30, of Bowlus, and Amanda Rockenbach, 28, of Sauk Rapids, to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The MN State Patrol, MLMB First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.