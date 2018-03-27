DONATE

Rollover Crash Sends Three To the Hospital

Josh Peterson
Mar. 27 2018
Slushy conditions cause a Detroit Lakes woman to lose control of her vehicle, sending three people to the hospital.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:45 Monday afternoon, the office received a report of a one vehicle accident with possible injuries near the intersection of Ginger Road and 200th Street, north of Little Falls, in Green Prairie Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says, Erica Scott, 46, of Little Falls, was traveling south on Ginger Road. Scott lost control of her vehicle on the slushy road causing her vehicle to go into the ditch and roll on its side. Scott, along with her two passengers, Fabian Scott, 21, of Detroit Lakes, and an eleven month-old child of Little Falls, were transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with minor injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN DNR, Randall Fire & Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.

jpeterson@lptv.org

