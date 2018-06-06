Rollover Crash Sends Solway Man To The Hospital

A Solway man was injured after rolling his vehicle shortly before 8:00p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shane Mathew Overton was driving a Ford F-150 Westbound on Highway 2 near Hubbard County Road 36 when the Ford went into the median from the westbound side, crossed to the eastbound lane, corrected back to the westbound lane where it again entered the median, and rolled.

The road conditions were dry at the time, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Overton sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

Overton was wearing his seatbelt.