Rollover Crash Injures Man In Morrison County

A man was injured early Sunday morning after he fell asleep while driving in Morrison County, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Niemi, 29, of Pierz, was driving east on Quest Road in Pulaski Township when he says he fell asleep, hit a ditch and a driveway approach before rolling several times.

Niemi sustained unknown injuries and initially refused medical care at the scene before being driven in a personal vehicle to Onamia Hospital.