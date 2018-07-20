Lakeland PBS
Rock Fans Party In Walker For 27th Annual Moondance Jam

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 19 2018
Everyone loves the annual Moondance Festival for bringing some of the best in rock ‘n’ roll straight to Walker, but it’s about a lot more than just the music. This is the 27th year for Moondance, and it doesn’t matter if you’ve been coming since 1991 or if it’s your first time: you’ll be a part of the Moondance family for life.

“We love coming to Moondance year after year! We meet some of the same friends. We have the best time. 4 best days of summer,” says Jill Treno, a 6th year Jammer.

When coming to Moondance, there are few things guaranteed. You’ll hear some great rock music, meet happy people, and will leave with lifelong memories.

“We used to come here and sit on hay bales when it first started. We had no parking. And yeah, it’s come quite a ways,” says Mick Jackson, a 26th year Jammer.

“Besides the music, that’s what originally brings people here, but once they’re here at Moondance, they become friends. They become a part of the Moondance family, and then when they get here they reconnect with all the friends they’ve made for years and years,” says Bernie Schumacher, the media coordinator for Moondance.

This year, there are more than 15 acts hitting the four different stages at the festival, so the party never stops. Officials with Moondance say they’re expecting their biggest crowds yet thanks to headliners like Kid Rock, Bret Michaels, Joan Jett and Tesla. The bands span from ’70s and ’80s favorites to recent rockers.

“Saliva, very interested in seeing Saliva and Kid Rock,” says first time Jammer Joshua Walker.

“Kid Rock this weekend, and can’t wait for Kansas,” says Wayne and Laurie Fetting, a couple who are 5th year Jammers.

“Joan Jett, Lita Ford,” adds Treno.

It wouldn’t be Moondance without the iconic campground. Some people bring in tents and campers a whole day before to get ready for the weekend. For a lot Jammers, staying the night is one of the highlights of their trip.

“You can’t beat the people. Everybody here is friendly. I mean, it’s like everybody is just neighborly with however many thousands of campers are parked here,” says Walker.

19 year Jammer Stacy Hurd says, “You have to camp! Camping is very key to your experience at Moondance.”

Moondance will end on Saturday. Kid Rock will hit the stage tomorrow night while Joan Jett and Tesla are playing tomorrow. Then, when the weekend is over, officials will be back to working, making sure next year is just as magical.

“I would say for people that haven’t come, the big question is, like I tell others that haven’t come is, ‘Why?’ Why would you not be here in the northwoods around the lakes? Great camping, great people, great music, it’s just great time,” says Craig Gilbertson, who works in promotions for Moondance.

“It’s a great time. Good bands, good people. What more do you need?” asks Dave Albold, a 15th year Jammer.

You can find the full line-up on moondancejam.com, and if you want to join the rockfest this weekend, general admission wristbands are still available. Camping passes are also still available. You can purchase both camping and general admission tickets at the gate.

