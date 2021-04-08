Roadwork to Begin on Highway 210 in Crosby on April 19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Those traveling on Highway 210 in Crosby and Ironton will encounter roadwork and delays starting on Monday, April 19.

According to MnDOT, crews will start in east Crosby and reconstruct Highway 210/Main Street NE (Highway 6) under traffic from Cross Avenue to east of Third Avenue at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

Here’s what to expect through May as part of the $6.5 million dollar project:

Highway 210 will remain open however, lanes will narrow and shift within the work zone to reconstruct sections. Motorists should expect lane, shoulder or parking closures and periodic stops while flaggers direct traffic.

Emergency access will be always open to the Cuyuna Regional Hospital from Third Avenue East.

Pedestrians to encounter sidewalk closures with signed detours.

Access to businesses and residences will be open and always maintained, however expect changes and use of alternate accesses.

The Highway 210 truck detour to be up for the full duration of this project and uses Crow Wing County Road 12 (Deerwood shortcut) between Brainerd/Riverton and Deerwood.

The Highway 210 project will reconstruct the road, sidewalks, and side street connections between Second Street SW and east of Third Avenue NE in Crosby; resurface the road, update sidewalks and make any other necessary repairs from Second Street SW in Crosby to west of Sixth Avenue SW in Ironton.

MnDOT says the project is expected to be complete in September.

