Roadwork on Highway 2 Near Bemidji Will Force Detours

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says road construction on Highway 2 near Bemidji will force detours for motorists in the coming weeks.

Beginning August 18, the Highway 2 westbound lanes centerline culvert replacement project will take place from Washington Avenue SE to Division Street. The detour will be on Washington Avenue SE (also known as Highway 197) to Division Street (also known as 5th Street.)

Then beginning August 25, the Highway 2 eastbound lanes culvert replacement project will take place from Washington Avenue SE to Hubbard County Road 36. The detour will be on Highway 71 S to Beltrami Line Road (AKA North Plantagenet Road) and then to Hubbard County Road 36.

Each project will be detoured for about four days. The project is expected to be complete in late August, weather permitting.