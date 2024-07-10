Roadwork, Detours on Highway 18 Along North Mille Lacs Lake to Begin July 22

Motorists who travel on Highway 18 along north Mille Lacs Lake should prepare for delays as the road closes and detours later this month.

On July 22nd, Highway 18 will close from Highway 169, east of Garrison, to Highway 47 in Malmo. The $5.1 million project will resurface and improve 13 miles of road.

Motorists will follow a signed detour along Highway 169, Aitkin County Road 28, County Road 12, Highway 47, and back to Highway 18. The detour adds a total of 24 miles to the trip.

Highway 18 will remain open to those who live, work, or visit those along the work zone, but motorists should expect changes and use of alternate accesses. Hard closures will occur to replace four drainage pipes, and motorists are urged follow signs and enter/exit the nearest ones to their destinations to avoid delays.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that when complete in late October, travelers will benefit from a smoother road surface, improved drainage, and improved safety for motorists and pedestrians.