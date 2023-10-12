Roadtrip Nation: Native Way Forward

Tuesday, October 17 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

For too long, TV and film have depicted Native American experiences in the past tense. Shining a light on the present-day lives of Native young adults, and explore what’s possible for their futures. In Roadtrip Nation’s newest documentary—led by director Ryan RedCorn—Native leaders are telling their stories in their own words, and illuminating the path for Native youth everywhere.