Roadside Ditch Spraying Along Beltrami County Roads To Begin In June

Starting next month Beltrami County will be performing roadside vegetation control along Beltrami County Highways, according to the Beltrami County Highway Department.

They will be spraying for Spotted Knapweed, Thistle, Tansy, Wild Parsnip, and brush.

Below is a list of roads within Northwood township that will be sprayed:

Hagen,

Whitewolf

Morel

Wapiti

Below is a list of roads within Big Grass township that will be sprayed:

Powderhorn

Phentom

Pine Island

County roads that will also be sprayed include; 700, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 709 and 710.

If you do not want spraying adjacent to your property, you must place a sign that reads “DO NOT SPRAY” at the beginning and end of your segment.

According to the release, selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

For questions and concerns call the Beltrami County Highway Department at 218-333-8173.