Road Work On The Fourth Of July

Jul. 3 2019

There are multiple construction projects going on around the Northwest District.

Drivers can expect road work on highway 75 going through Hendrum and halstad, Highway 2 between Erskine and Highway 59 and Highway 71  in Park Rapids.

MnDOT will suspend construction across the state on some of the road projects to help reduce traffic, but drivers will still encounter detours, bypass and lane closures.

“As long as people can keep focus on the roads, be patient through those detours and just know that everyone is trying to get somewhere this weekend, so just be patient, slow down and pay attention to the signs,” Public Affairs Coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Transportation Leslie Seitz said.

Starting next Monday road construction will begin on Highway 371 in Cass Lake and Highway one in Northome.

Malaak Khattab

