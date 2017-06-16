DONATE

Jury Finds Yanez Not Guilty In Castile Shooting

Road Resurfacing Begins On Highway 200

Josh Peterson
Jun. 16 2017
Motorists on Highway 200 between Highway 84 near Longville and Highway 6 in Remer may encounter delays while crews resurface the roadway beginning Tuesday, June 20.

The lane closures will occur on good weather days, during daylight hours and be complete by June 27, weather permitting.

Flaggers and a pilot car will allow one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Motorists must obey the flaggers and follow the pilot car. Also, drivers entering from roads or driveways that intersect Highway 200 must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

The closures are needed while crews micro-surface 14 miles of Highway 200 in Cass County. Once completed, the project will provide a smoother ride and help preserve the roadway.

