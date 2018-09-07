Road Delays In Wilton Beginning Next Monday
Drivers can expect delays around some areas in Wilton, beginning next Monday.
Knife River Materials will be removing the bituminous surfacing in the curb and gutter areas on CSAH 14 in the City Of Wilton. After the bituminous is removed, they’ll be replacing the storm sewer.
Delays should be expected while the contractor is working in the area.
For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at 333-8173.
