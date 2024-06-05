Road Construction Season Underway in Brainerd

With summer fast approaching, it is finally road construction project season all over Minnesota, including in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

One project currently underway there is focused around South 6th Street leading into Business Highway 371. The street will undergo a full rebuild, including work on the pavement, curb, sidewalk, as well as a utility replacement regarding the storm sewer, water main, and more.

The project is broken up into two phases, with the north end receiving work first.

“We don’t let them really open up a majority of the south phase until the north phase is open to traffic, so we make them repave that first phase first before they rip up the second phase,” said Jessie Dehn, Brainerd City Engineer and Public Works Director. “This is just to make sure that that whole neighborhood isn’t completely blown apart and inaccessible all at once.”

Construction on South 6th Street is expected to be completed by late fall, but Dehn said it could be finished as early as Labor Day.