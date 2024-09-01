Sep 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Road Closure in Bemidji Sep. 3-5 on Adams Ave. Due to Railroad Work

Bemidji Adams Ave Road Closure Railroad Crossing Map

A portion of Adams Avenue south of 15th Street in Bemidji will be closed Sep. 3-5 as BNSF replaces a railroad crossing. (Credit: Beltrami County Emergency Management)

Beltrami County Emergency Management is letting the public know about a road closure in Bemidji later this week that could impact traffic during the start of the school year.

With BNSF Railway beginning to replace the railroad crossing on Adams Avenue just south of 15th Street NW, a full closure of the roadway is expected to last from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd through the end of the day on Thursday, September 5th.

There will be no detour routes, so drivers must find an alternate route until construction is complete.

The Beltrami County Highway Department wants to urge drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling through construction zones.

