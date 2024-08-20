Road and Lane Closures Along Highway 10 in St. Cloud, Little Falls Areas

Road and lane closures will affect motorists next week in the St. Cloud and Little Falls areas.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that Highway 10 in St. Cloud will be closing to all traffic from 7 a.m. Monday, August 26th to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28th. The 52-hour closure is necessary to remove the old eastbound Highway 23 bridge that spans Highway 10.

It will force Highway 10 to close at Highway 23 between 15th Avenue/Seventh Street SE in St. Cloud and Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids. Through travelers can use Highway 15, Interstate 94, and Highway 24 as an alternate Highway 10 route, but they should expect to encounter stop-and-go traffic at times.

Highway 23 will remain open to head-to-head traffic on the new bridge over Highway 10.

Also next week, motorists can expect single-lane closures and delays as crews begin to resurface Highway 10 in the Little Falls area. The work will begin on August 26th and continue Monday-to-Saturday during daylight hours on good weather days until September 7th.

The resurfacing will take place from south of Little Falls at Morrison County Road 35 to the Halfway Crossing south of Royalton. Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and delays. Work will be done in segments, so expect the work area to change and move.

Real-time travel information can be viewed on the 511MN website or via the app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.