RiverWood Bank’s Biggest Fundraiser Returns to Bemidji

RiverWood Bank in Bemidji held their annual bratwurst fundraiser on Tuesday for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

For over a decade, RiverWood Bank has been supporting the organizations with their fundraisers. After two years of being unable to host the bratwurst fundraiser, the bank finally got the chance to fire up their grill and raise money for the non-profit once more. Being one of the biggest fundraisers RiverWood Bank hosts, people, organizations, and businesses in the community assist in making it happen.

“To be able to fire this back up and get it going again is just a great deal,” said Kurt Knott, Riverwood Bank Brach President. “We see a lot of people in the community come out and support us.”

RiverWood had no monetary goal for this fundraiser, just to feed as many people as possible while raising money. At the end of their fundraising season, RiverWood Bank donates all proceeds to the United Way.

