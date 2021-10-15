RiverWood Bank in Bagley Completes Recent Remodel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Thursday, RiverWood Bank re-opened their doors to the community of Bagley with an open house to show off the fully-completed remodeling of their building. Visitors were able to enjoy a free meal, refreshments, and even take home some goods.

RiverWood Bank thanked HTG Architects of Minneapolis for the remodel design and Kraus-Anderson for the renovations. The remodel replaced all interior surfaces and added new bank equipment, as well as new roofing, mechanical systems, power, and lighting. The bank also gained three new offices, a new lunchroom, and a new conference room.

Riverwood Bank is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30-4:30 PM, Friday until 5:00, and Saturday from 9:00 AM-Noon.

