Jan 27, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

RiverWood Bank Acquired by National Bank of Commerce

National Bank Of Commerce Bemidji Building Riverwood

This building in Bemidji, formerly a RiverWood Bank location, is now a National Bank of Commerce branch, complete with updated signage. (Lakeland News Footage)

NATCOM Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary National Bank of Commerce have announced the completion of their acquisition of Great River Holding Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary RiverWood Bank.

RiverWood Bank had 11 branches in northern and central Minnesota, including locations in Bemidji, Baxter, Bagley, Crosslake, and Baudette. Those locations are now National Bank of Commerce branches.

According to a press release, National Bank of Commerce says this acquisition helps ensure local dollars remain in the region. It also says this was a strategic move that aligns with its long-term vision for grown and expansion.

After acquiring RiverWood, National Bank of Commerce, which is based in Superior, WI, has 21 locations across northwestern Wisconsin and central and Northern Minnesota and roughly $2 billion in assets.

