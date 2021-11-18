Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Kids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Public Health, Brainerd Public Schools and the Minnesota Department of Health are partnering to provide a free local COVID-19 clinic for kids ages 5-11.

According to the release, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, November 24 from 3PM-8PM at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of appointment.

To pre-register, click here.

