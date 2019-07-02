“Rivers Of Life” Documentary To Feature Mississippi River In Brainerd

“Rivers of Life” is a BBC documentary on the most important rivers in the world and how those rivers impact human life. One of those featured rivers in the documentary is the Mississippi River.

The documentary crew chose to film the city of Brainerd and especially the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. The documentary will mainly focus on events that take place on the Mississippi River, but the river does more than just provide outdoor fun for locals.

“Hunting, fishing, just the sheer recreation value of boating, pontoon riders,” said Todd Holman, Mississippi Headwaters Program Director. “We also have to kind of think about the other benefits that it provides. it’s a part of our local economy, the drinking water values that we talked for not only ourselves who are kind of connected to the groundwater connection to the river, but also the almost 2 million people in Minnesota that depend on the Mississippi for drinking water.”

The documentary will air on Lakeland PBS at 7 PM this Wednesday, July 3rd.