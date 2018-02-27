DONATE

River To Rail Rally Aims To Revitalize Brainerd Business

Nathan Green
Feb. 26 2018
With Destination Downtown and the recent Small Business Revolution contest, enthusiasm in the Brainerd Business Community is at an all-time high. Clayton Castle was at Monday night’s River to Rail Rally, which had attendees working out the next steps in the city’s revitalization.

Some of the ideas floated around in the brainstorming session included a children’s museum, improved trails, and new hotels.

Nathan Green
