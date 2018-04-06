‘River Songs and Tales With Mark Twain’ Comes to Brainerd on April 7
VocalEssence and Don Shelby will be making a stop in Brainerd tomorrow as a part of their show, ‘River Songs and Tales with Mark Twain’. The show will take place on Sat. April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chalberg Theater at Central Lakes College.
The performance will consist of a group of singers along with Mark Twain, who is played by Don Shelby.
The 90 minute show with no intermission, will be full of songs and stories about the mighty Mississippi River. The Conductor, Phillip Shoultz says the performance has a little something for everyone.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More
thanku for u post... Read More
Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More
Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More