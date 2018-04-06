‘River Songs and Tales With Mark Twain’ Comes to Brainerd on April 7

VocalEssence and Don Shelby will be making a stop in Brainerd tomorrow as a part of their show, ‘River Songs and Tales with Mark Twain’. The show will take place on Sat. April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chalberg Theater at Central Lakes College.

The performance will consist of a group of singers along with Mark Twain, who is played by Don Shelby.

The 90 minute show with no intermission, will be full of songs and stories about the mighty Mississippi River. The Conductor, Phillip Shoultz says the performance has a little something for everyone.