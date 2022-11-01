Risk Level Three Predatory Offender Moved to Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department has issued a Notification of Relocation in Minnesota regarding a Risk Level Three Predatory Offender that has recently moved to the Bemidji area.
Authorities state that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, became a resident of Bemidji on October 26th and is currently living near Mississippi Ave.
Smith is described as a Native American man, with fair skin, black hair, brown eyes and a large build. He stands a 5′ 11″ and weighs roughly 230lbs.
According to the Bemidji Police Department, Smith engaged in sexual contact and conduct with a known male toddler.
This information is not to alarm the public, but to inform the public.
