Rising Hopes Foundation Hosting Job Fair in Brainerd Ahead of Freedom Ranch Opening

Miles WalkerSep. 8 2023

With the Rising Hope Foundation’s Freedom Ranch almost set for its grand opening in Brainerd, the organization is hosting a job fair this weekend with hopes of filling the necessary staff vacancies.

The foundation is involved heavily in efforts to combat human trafficking of young women, as it serves to provide shelter, healing, and hope for those who have suffered from such abuse. The job is no easy task, which is why the Foundation’s only looking for the best possible candidates.

“People who are actually knowing what they need, and if they need to go to therapy because of the stories that are going to happen here to get their help,” said Rising Hope Foundation Board President Jessica Burkhamer. “That’s what they need to do, different things like that because it’s something that says this is their job and you have to have a heart and a balance to know, again what the boundaries are. So, my hope is that you get people who are well educated, have both the heart and the ability to set boundaries and know that they’re not going to harm that child by setting positive and good boundaries.”

The foundation will continue their job fair at the Freedom Ranch, located at 16966 County Road 2 in Brainerd, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information on the organization can be found on their website or their Facebook page.

By — Miles Walker

