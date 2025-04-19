Apr 19, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith

Risen Church’s Plans to Move to New Location Approved by Brainerd Planning Commission

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Luekens Easter

Security State Bank Ad

Cease

Related News

Community

Bridges Of Hope Seeking Solutions Following Denial of Year-Round Shelter Operations

Sports

Bemidji State Softball Splits Double Header with Minot State

Sports

Bemidji State Baseball Falls to Northern State in Double Header

Arts & Entertainment

In-Focus: Hubbard County DAC Presents Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’