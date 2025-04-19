Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 19, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith
Risen Church’s Plans to Move to New Location Approved by Brainerd Planning Commission
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
Bridges Of Hope Seeking Solutions Following Denial of Year-Round Shelter Operations
Sports
Bemidji State Softball Splits Double Header with Minot State
Sports
Bemidji State Baseball Falls to Northern State in Double Header
Arts & Entertainment
In-Focus: Hubbard County DAC Presents Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’
Scroll To Top