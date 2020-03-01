Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement
March 8 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Celebrate the centennial of women’s right to vote through the soundtrack of the women’s movement.
March 8 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Celebrate the centennial of women’s right to vote through the soundtrack of the women’s movement.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!