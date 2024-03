Tuesday, March 19th at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the fight against Asian American hate following the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta. Examine how this critical moment of racial reckoning sheds light on the struggles, triumphs and achievements of AAPI communities. The film is narrated by Sandra Oh with music by Jon Batiste and Cory Wong.