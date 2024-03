Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, March 9th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience an explosion of sound and color in this live 2007 concert. Recorded in his native Puerto Rico during his Black and White Tour, the concert takes viewers on a musical journey through his hits in Spanish and English.