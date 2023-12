Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art. From the Stone Age came prehistoric art: mysterious tombs, mighty megaliths, and vivid cave paintings. Then the Egyptians and the Greeks laid the foundations of Western art—creating a world of magical gods, massive pyramids, sun-splashed temples, and ever-more-lifelike statues.