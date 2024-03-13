Lakeland PBS

Rick Steves Art of Europe: Rome

Thursday, March 14th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

With its vast empire, ancient Rome gave Europe its first common culture. From England to Turkey, we explore the greatest Roman cities, marveling at their over-the-top art, soaring aqueducts, and crowd-pleasing theaters. As Rome fell, saints replaced Caesars and Christianity filled the vacuum with art-filled churches—preserving the grandeur of imperial Rome and inspiring the Europe to come.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: New Cataract & Glaucoma Surgery

Posted on Mar. 8 2024

Lakeland Currents: MnDOT Projects In The Northwoods

Posted on Mar. 1 2024

Common Ground: Habitat For Amber

Posted on Feb. 21 2024

Lakeland Currents: Solid Waste Management

Posted on Feb. 16 2024

Backroads: Aaron Cabbage

Posted on Feb. 15 2024

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.