Rick Steves Art of Europe: Rome

Thursday, March 14th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

With its vast empire, ancient Rome gave Europe its first common culture. From England to Turkey, we explore the greatest Roman cities, marveling at their over-the-top art, soaring aqueducts, and crowd-pleasing theaters. As Rome fell, saints replaced Caesars and Christianity filled the vacuum with art-filled churches—preserving the grandeur of imperial Rome and inspiring the Europe to come.