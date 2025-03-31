Richard Carlbom Elected as New Minnesota DFL Chair

The Minnesota DFL elected a new leader over the weekend.

Richard Carlbom, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Tim Walz, was overwhelmingly elected as the new chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Carlbom has served as mayor of St. Joseph, MN and was a Minnesota DFL field organizer during the 2006 election cycle.

He replaces Ken Martin, who served as chair for 14 years and stepped down to serve as the chair of the Democratic National Committee.