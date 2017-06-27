Rice Woman Injured In Little Falls T-Bone Crash

One person was injured in a t-bone crash on a Monday afternoon crash outside of Little Falls.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report of a two vehicle incident with injuries at the intersection of Iris Road and Edgar Drive, near Highway 10.

Law enforcement determined that Barbara Stanley, 65 of Rice, was traveling southbound on Edgar Drive. Chad Zarns, 42 of Little Falls, was traveling westbound on Iris Road. Stanley pulled out into the intersection and was hit by the other vehicle.

Stanley was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital for unknown injuries.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Fire Department.